Doliver Advisors LP Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Block were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 47,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 50,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after buying an additional 212,218 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.34.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $76,355.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,066,698.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $76,355.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,066,698.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,542 shares of company stock worth $1,343,635. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

