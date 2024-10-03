Doliver Advisors LP Has $944,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,914 shares of company stock worth $3,978,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $266.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.74.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

