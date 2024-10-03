Doliver Advisors LP Has $966,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,523,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after buying an additional 1,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,164,000 after acquiring an additional 581,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

