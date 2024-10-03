Doliver Advisors LP Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

