Doliver Advisors LP Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 287,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund accounts for about 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 509,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452,790 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter valued at about $143,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CLM stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

