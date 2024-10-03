Doliver Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $12,810,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 32,182 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

