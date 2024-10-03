Doliver Advisors LP Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares during the period. LHM Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 110,810 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.