Doliver Advisors LP Purchases 350 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

