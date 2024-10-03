Doliver Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after buying an additional 231,788 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,437,000 after acquiring an additional 140,898 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,043,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 503.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 156,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 130,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price target (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.64.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $627.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $639.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $583.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.