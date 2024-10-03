Doliver Advisors LP Raises Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $5,635,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,560,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BSM opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 64.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $275,014.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,133,128 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,767.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $275,014.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.