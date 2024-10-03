Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,209 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,446,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $693,318,000 after buying an additional 386,630 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 44,068 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 59,288 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,006,565. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.11. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

