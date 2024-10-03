Doliver Advisors LP Sells 1,200 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,912,000 after buying an additional 555,445 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,144 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

