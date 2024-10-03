Doliver Advisors LP Sells 151 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWC opened at $121.27 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $891.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

