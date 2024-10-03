Doliver Advisors LP Sells 216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 55.7% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,405,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.54. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $149.49 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

