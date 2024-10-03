Doliver Advisors LP Sells 352 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $111.53 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

