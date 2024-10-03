Doliver Advisors LP Sells 361 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,312 shares of company stock valued at $85,527,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.16.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

Airbnb stock opened at $126.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

