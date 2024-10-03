Doliver Advisors LP Sells 4,355 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $55.72 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

