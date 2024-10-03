Doliver Advisors LP Sells 5,953 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 61.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $9,249,139.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,228,636.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $4,371,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,064,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,299,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $9,249,139.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,228,636.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,080,732 shares of company stock valued at $79,115,595. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:K opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

