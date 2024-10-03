Doliver Advisors LP Takes $328,000 Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,569,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 530,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading

CRF stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1037 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

