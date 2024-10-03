Doliver Advisors LP Trims Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $222,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

