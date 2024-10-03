Doliver Advisors LP Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,636,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:KO opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
