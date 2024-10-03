Doliver Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after buying an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CVS Health by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $118,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $111,209,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $62.24 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

