Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dollar General by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.48.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

