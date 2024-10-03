Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

