Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Up 9.7 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.
About Dominion Lending Centres
Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.
