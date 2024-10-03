Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Up 9.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

About Dominion Lending Centres

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.