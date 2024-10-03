Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DPZ stock opened at $423.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $422.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.45. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.45.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

