Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
DPZ stock opened at $423.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $422.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.45. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $330.05 and a one year high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.45.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.