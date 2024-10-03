Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Trading Down 0%

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. 299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.93 million, a P/E ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. owned 1.34% of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (DFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Tactical High Yield index. The fund is a fund of funds that tactically allocates exposure to high yield ETFs or US Treasury ETFs based on daily buy-sell signal. DFHY was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Donoghue Forlines.

