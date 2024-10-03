Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 4th. Analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.