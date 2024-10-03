DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $407.45

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 407.45 ($5.45) and traded as high as GBX 469.60 ($6.28). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 466.20 ($6.24), with a volume of 3,284,997 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 498 ($6.66) to GBX 480 ($6.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.35) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
In other news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.30), for a total value of £453,799.08 ($607,007.87). 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
