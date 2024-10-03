DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $85.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of DTM stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.51. 91,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,418. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.57. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $82.54.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 37.9% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 137.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

