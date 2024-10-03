Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.43

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 49789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.
Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 1.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 825,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,519,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 358,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 248,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after buying an additional 190,083 shares during the last quarter.
About Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
