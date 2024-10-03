Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.43

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 49789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $801.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 825,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,519,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 358,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 248,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after buying an additional 190,083 shares during the last quarter.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

