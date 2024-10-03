Duke Energy (DUK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/1/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $121.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Duke Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $117.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Duke Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $104.00 to $113.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $114.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $114.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $94.00 to $104.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Duke Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.39. 653,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Duke Energy Co alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Duke Energy by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

