Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3148 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

DNLMY stock remained flat at $15.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 431. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNLMY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Dunelm Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid’s bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

