DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Reduced by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

