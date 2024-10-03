DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $88.05 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DuPont de Nemours
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.