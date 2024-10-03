Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Duxton Water’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Duxton Water Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.61.

Get Duxton Water alerts:

About Duxton Water

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Duxton Water Limited engages in acquiring and managing a portfolio of water entitlements. It provides irrigation community with a range of water supply solutions. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Duxton Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duxton Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.