Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,728,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 197,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DY opened at $192.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $199.77.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.57.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

