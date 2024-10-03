Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock Holdings Cut by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,884 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 425,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 81.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

DX stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $922.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

