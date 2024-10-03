e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock Position Decreased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ELF opened at $105.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,832 shares of company stock worth $7,074,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

