E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading Down 5.6%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 421,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,024,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on E2open Parent

E2open Parent Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,501,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 399,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,168,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,020,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 908.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.