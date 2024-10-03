Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims Buys 4,069 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Sims bought 4,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,672.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,811.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.