EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,991 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $32,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,819,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,289,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $181.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.10. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.75 and a twelve month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Barclays boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

