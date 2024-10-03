Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:EOS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.45. 94,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,437. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $22.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
