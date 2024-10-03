Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 36,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,296. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

