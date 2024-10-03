Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 214,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,498. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.