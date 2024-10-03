Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ENX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 17,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.