Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 17,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,030. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.