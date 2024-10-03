Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EFR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.61. 24,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,320. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

