Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVG opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

