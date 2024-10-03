Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of EVG opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
