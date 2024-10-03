Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

